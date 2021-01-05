KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.64

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 16525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

