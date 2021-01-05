Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Shares Up 7.7%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA)’s share price shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.67. 166,352 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 115,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on KZIA. HC Wainwright started coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $91.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.82.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Kazia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

