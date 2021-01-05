Kcash Price Tops $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $7.51 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kcash has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Kcash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, OKEx and HADAX.

Kcash Token Profile

Kcash is a Zero-Knowledge Proof token that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

