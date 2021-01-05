KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Up 7.4%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.10 and last traded at $61.74. 4,249,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 4,863,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.51.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BEKE. CICC Research began coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. China International Capital assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.04.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $285,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KE during the third quarter worth about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

