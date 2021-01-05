Keep Network Reaches Market Cap of $104.37 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded up 11.6% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000671 BTC on exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $104.37 million and $1.20 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.15 or 0.00120556 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.87 or 0.00269147 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00494250 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00049745 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00259192 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017517 BTC.

About Keep Network

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 455,566,909 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Keep Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

