Keep4r (KP4R) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $108,733.00

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. In the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep4r has a market cap of $834,974.03 and approximately $108,733.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep4r token can now be purchased for $11.73 or 0.00034294 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00028498 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00119457 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.25 or 0.00266692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00491099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00049813 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00258600 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,161 tokens. Keep4r’s official website is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

