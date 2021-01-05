Keh Shew Lu Sells 57,476 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80.

Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $279.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $530,000.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $2,381,208.90.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08.

On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.

On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80.

On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $209,012.96.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.02. 625,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $309.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 261.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

