Keh Shew Lu Sells 57,476 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 57,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $4,169,883.80.
Keh Shew Lu also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 18th, Keh Shew Lu sold 4 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $279.60.
- On Friday, November 27th, Keh Shew Lu sold 8,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $530,000.00.
- On Monday, November 30th, Keh Shew Lu sold 35,770 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $2,381,208.90.
- On Wednesday, November 25th, Keh Shew Lu sold 18,852 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $1,249,699.08.
- On Monday, November 23rd, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $755,760.00.
- On Friday, November 20th, Keh Shew Lu sold 12,000 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $759,240.00.
- On Monday, November 16th, Keh Shew Lu sold 10,315 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $669,649.80.
- On Thursday, November 12th, Keh Shew Lu sold 3,341 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.56, for a total transaction of $209,012.96.
Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.02. 625,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,771. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.17. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $31.51 and a twelve month high of $75.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIOD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Truist started coverage on Diodes in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Diodes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Diodes from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIOD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diodes by 261.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 71.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diodes Company Profile
Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.
Further Reading: Resistance Level
Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.