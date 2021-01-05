Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stake Decreased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the period. Kellogg makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $10,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in K. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kellogg by 100.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Kellogg during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 274.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $5,078,373.96. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $5,536,644.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock worth $32,003,398. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,628. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200 day moving average is $65.76. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

