Kemacoin Trading Down 34.7% Over Last Week (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $23,722.06 and approximately $20.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kemacoin alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00281376 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00026148 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004888 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Kemacoin

KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io

Kemacoin Coin Trading

Kemacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kemacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kemacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kemacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.