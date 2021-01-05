Kempner Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. Black Stone Minerals comprises about 2.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kempner Capital Management Inc. owned 0.20% of Black Stone Minerals worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 350,415 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 169,551 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Tri Star Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.36% of the company’s stock.

BSM traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $7.35. 24,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,685. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.70. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a twelve month low of $4.04 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. On average, analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

BSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

