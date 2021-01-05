Kempner Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,095 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.0% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.71.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. 465,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,172,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -557.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

