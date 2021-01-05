Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 18,100 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,972 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% during the third quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,289,713. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200-day moving average is $67.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Applied Materials from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.