Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,835 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,835 shares during the quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 439.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $58,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth $59,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. 885,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,465,898. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.87.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

