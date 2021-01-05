Kempner Capital Management Inc. Sells 81,585 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,585 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Honda Motor in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HMC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $30.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.92.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.73. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $34.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.78 billion. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

HMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Honda Motor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

