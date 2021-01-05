Ken Hannah Sells 7,500 Shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Stock

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) CFO Ken Hannah sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,381.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CAL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. 383,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,902. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $569.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.40. Caleres, Inc. has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $647.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.50 million. Caleres had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. Analysts anticipate that Caleres, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is 13.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 252.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Caleres by 187.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Caleres by 25.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Caleres in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caleres during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

CAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on Caleres from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

