Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.62% from the company’s previous close.

KMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. KeyCorp lowered Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Shares of KMT opened at $35.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.90, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. Kennametal has a 12 month low of $14.45 and a 12 month high of $39.23.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter valued at $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $204,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.