Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Stock Price Up 5.8% Following Analyst Upgrade

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)’s share price rose 5.8% during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $35.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kennametal traded as high as $37.78 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 651,969 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 621,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.22.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp cut Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $5,543,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kennametal by 0.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kennametal in the third quarter worth about $163,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.41 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Kennametal (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

