Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.20% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $9.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of Welbilt stock opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. Welbilt has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 314.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $298.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.73 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBT. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 1st quarter valued at $988,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Welbilt by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 651,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt by 3.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 176.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Welbilt by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,099,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 474,823 shares in the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

