Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $345.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.
NASDAQ ADSK opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.39. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $307.83. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $73,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
