Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $345.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADSK. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $259.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.83.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $296.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.39. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $307.83. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.60, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The business had revenue of $952.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 318,043 shares of the software company’s stock worth $73,471,000 after purchasing an additional 98,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

