KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.78

Shares of KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.78 and traded as high as $1.90. KHD Humboldt Wedag International shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 4,665 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.78.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides various engineering products and services for the cement industry worldwide. The company offers clean technology solutions; and pyro processing equipment, including preheaters, calciner, bypass, and firing systems, rotary kilns, clinker coolers, and large fans.

