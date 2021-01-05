KickCoin (KICK) Price Down 8.2% This Week

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 5th. KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and approximately $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00043156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.59 or 0.00343615 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025269 BTC.

KickCoin Profile

KickCoin (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickCoin is kickecosystem.com

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

