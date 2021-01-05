KickToken Tops One Day Trading Volume of $153,875.00 (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. KickToken has a market capitalization of $588,597.92 and approximately $153,875.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Coinsbit, OOOBTC and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00043096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00037441 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00342340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025383 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 tokens. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

KickToken Token Trading

KickToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Coinsbit, BitMart, Bilaxy, P2PB2B, Livecoin, KuCoin, YoBit, OOOBTC, CoinBene, TOKOK, Gate.io, Dcoin, ABCC, Mercatox, ProBit Exchange, Exmo and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.