Kin Hits Market Cap of $88.73 Million (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Kin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $88.73 million and approximately $424,109.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00027658 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00116577 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.31 or 0.00260264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 34.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.60 or 0.00478203 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049842 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

