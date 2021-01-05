Kin (KIN) Price Down 11.1% This Week

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. One Kin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market cap of $86.83 million and approximately $539,964.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00030060 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00126784 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00255176 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.77 or 0.00524118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007320 BTC.

About Kin

Kin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . The official website for Kin is www.kin.org

Kin Coin Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

