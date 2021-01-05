Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.35). Approximately 35,562 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 54,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.35).

The company has a market cap of £57.48 million and a PE ratio of -6.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

About Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG.L) (LON:KWG)

Kingswood Holdings Limited engages in the investment management and financial planning business in the United Kingdom. The company provides wealth planning, and advisory services, including asset protection, pensions, tax and succession, and estate planning, as well as private and institutional management, and corporate solutions.

