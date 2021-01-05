Kintavar Exploration (CVE:KTR) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.14

Kintavar Exploration Inc (CVE:KTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 129000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 7.84, a current ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The firm has a market cap of C$14.83 million and a P/E ratio of -4.64.

Kintavar Exploration Company Profile (CVE:KTR)

Kintavar Exploration Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and evaluation of precious and base metals. It primarily holds interests in the Anik property covering an area of 145 claims totaling 8,116 hectares located in the towns of Chapais and Chibougamau; Rivière-à-l’Aigle project consisting of 161 claims totaling 9 026.07 hectares situated in the Chapais-Chibougamau region; and Mitchi property comprising 362 claims covering an area of 210 square kilometers located in the Grenville province in Quebec.

