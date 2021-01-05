KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.59 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) will post sales of $1.59 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for KLA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.60 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. KLA reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $6.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.23 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.44.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 116.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after purchasing an additional 52,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $260.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.88 and a 200-day moving average of $213.90. KLA has a one year low of $110.19 and a one year high of $270.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

