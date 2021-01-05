kneat.com, inc. (KSI.V) (CVE:KSI) Stock Price Down 0.7%

kneat.com, inc. (KSI.V) (CVE:KSI) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.75 and last traded at C$2.80. 188,218 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average session volume of 57,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.82.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.27. The firm has a market cap of C$188.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.23.

kneat.com, inc. (KSI.V) (CVE:KSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.90 million.

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable commercial off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

