Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will announce $6.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.34 billion and the lowest is $6.16 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $6.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $16.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.97 billion to $16.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.51 billion to $18.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.59.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Kohl’s by 337.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.60. Kohl’s has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $50.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.12.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

