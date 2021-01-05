Komodo (KMD) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.02 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 5th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $66.80 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00001598 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00177010 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00026640 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00040917 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000062 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000267 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 123,509,095 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

