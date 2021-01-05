Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Shares of KRNT stock traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.62. 1,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,243. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -531.44 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 23,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 543.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,322,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,997 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Further Reading: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.