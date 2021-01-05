Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KRNT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kornit Digital from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Kornit Digital from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

KRNT traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.62. 1,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,243. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.24. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -531.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.29 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRNT. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Kornit Digital by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.