KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.86

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.86 and traded as low as $10.50. KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) shares last traded at $10.50, with a volume of 46,158 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.12 million and a PE ratio of 140.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.86.

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$357.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.7922528 earnings per share for the current year.

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

