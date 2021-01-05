Kraton (NYSE:KRA) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.83

Shares of Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $31.19, with a volume of 9851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.72.

Several research firms have issued reports on KRA. Truist lifted their price objective on Kraton from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Kraton from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Kraton from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $989.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $373.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.10 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 14.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kraton Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kraton news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 1,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $44,473.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,344.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 83.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 135.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,884 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 192.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,034 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton in the second quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraton during the second quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile (NYSE:KRA)

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

