Kuende Hits Market Cap of $342,301.83 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Kuende has a total market cap of $342,301.83 and approximately $96.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuende has traded 50% higher against the US dollar. One Kuende token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Sistemkoin and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.12 or 0.00340195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00036730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00025116 BTC.

Kuende Profile

Kuende is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 tokens. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com

Kuende Token Trading

Kuende can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Sistemkoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.