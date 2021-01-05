Kunlun Energy (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.22

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 3500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

A number of research firms recently commented on KLYCY. Zacks Investment Research raised Kunlun Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kunlun Energy in a research note on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.33.

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Natural Gas Sales, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal, and Natural Gas Pipeline.

