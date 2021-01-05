Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 107000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$4.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71.

About Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) (CVE:KUU)

Kuuhubb Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile game development and publishing company. It creates games and applications for female audience with a focus on relaxation, expression, and entertainment segments. The company offers Recolor, a digital coloring book application. It also develops Neybers, an interior design game application; My Hospital, a simulation game application; Dance Talent, a mobile game application; and Tiles & Tales game in a new story-based format.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuuhubb Inc. (KUU.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.