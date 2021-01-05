Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 733,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 565,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.
LAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.
