Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)’s share price was up 8.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.25 and last traded at $30.56. Approximately 733,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 565,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $245.09 million, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.61. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 18.93%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 544.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,850 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the second quarter worth about $157,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

