Lambda (LAMB) Trading 2% Higher Over Last Week

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Lambda has a total market cap of $18.26 million and approximately $5.56 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lambda has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0145 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, BitMax and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00120629 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00241272 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.02 or 0.00496147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00261247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,258,481,349 tokens. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

