LanaCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,023.00 (LANA)

LanaCoin (CURRENCY:LANA) traded 29% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 5th. LanaCoin has a total market capitalization of $252,797.30 and $1,023.00 worth of LanaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LanaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LanaCoin has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LanaCoin alerts:

Kambria (KAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golfcoin (GOLF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pulse (PULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

PosEx (PEX) traded down 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Psilocybin (PSY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000301 BTC.

BioBar (BIOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LanaCoin Profile

LANA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2016. LanaCoin’s total supply is 1,943,033,728 coins. LanaCoin’s official Twitter account is @LanaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LanaCoin is lanacoin.com

Buying and Selling LanaCoin

LanaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LanaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LanaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LanaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LanaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LanaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.