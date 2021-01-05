Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $744.75

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) (LON:LRE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $744.75 and traded as low as $717.00. Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) shares last traded at $720.50, with a volume of 329,040 shares.

LRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 860 ($11.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) to GBX 1,065 ($13.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 846.67 ($11.06).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 725.61 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 744.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88.

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Company Profile (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire Holdings Limited (LRE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.