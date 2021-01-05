Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of LDSCY opened at $9.54 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.45. Land Securities Group has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $9.58.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

