Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX)’s stock price traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.61 and last traded at $4.54. 116,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 130,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lantronix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $129.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $17.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $27,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at $128,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTRX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $498,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Lantronix by 92.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 28,566 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Lantronix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 504,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

