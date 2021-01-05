Largo Coin (LRG) Price Tops $9.72

Largo Coin (CURRENCY:LRG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Largo Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One Largo Coin coin can now be purchased for about $9.72 or 0.00028458 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Largo Coin has a market cap of $171.28 million and approximately $956,249.00 worth of Largo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00028674 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00120011 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.96 or 0.00240036 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.32 or 0.00492962 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00049714 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00259083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017620 BTC.

About Largo Coin

Largo Coin’s total supply is 48,741,079 coins and its circulating supply is 17,627,472 coins. Largo Coin’s official website is www.largocoin.io . The official message board for Largo Coin is medium.com/@largocoin

Buying and Selling Largo Coin

