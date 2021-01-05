Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) (TSE:LGO) rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.45. Approximately 617,499 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 448,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$821.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.12.

Largo Resources Ltd. (LGO.TO) Company Profile (TSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% interest in the MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

