LATOKEN (LA) Trading 47.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar. LATOKEN has a total market cap of $21.42 million and $101,598.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00042939 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00037866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00345718 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00024895 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LA is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LATOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

