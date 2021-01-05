Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.64.
A number of research firms have commented on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
LAUR opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.
In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 78.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Laureate Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 247.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.
Laureate Education Company Profile
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
