Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.64.

A number of research firms have commented on LAUR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tal Darmon sold 13,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $202,046.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,439.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laureate Education during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Laureate Education by 78.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Laureate Education by 25.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Laureate Education during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Laureate Education by 247.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.