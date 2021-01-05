Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) (CVE:LME) Stock Price Down 5%

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) (CVE:LME)’s stock price fell 5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 741,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the average session volume of 98,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Separately, Fundamental Research dropped coverage on shares of Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (LME.V) in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$0.33 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 8.70 and a current ratio of 14.93.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 4,442 hectares of land package covering 6 properties consisting of 20 mining leases totaling 1,178 hectares and 18 mining claims totaling 3,264 hectares located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst Townships to the northeast of the town of Beardmore.

