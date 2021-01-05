Lead Wallet One Day Volume Reaches $6,775.00 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $672,141.07 and approximately $6,775.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00121767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00215658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00496222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00259895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017828 BTC.

Lead Wallet Token Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

