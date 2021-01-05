Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading 7.6% Higher

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) traded up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $124.17 and last traded at $122.00. 2,550,330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 3,131,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LMND. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.90.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lemonade news, insider Shai Wininger sold 200,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total transaction of $25,942,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,737,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,840,155.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,450,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,689,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock valued at $97,580,523.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMND. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,338,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $82,072,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $54,772,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $28,521,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $27,739,000. 3.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lemonade (NYSE:LMND)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

